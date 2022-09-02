Fireworks show, rescheduled from July, to light up sky over Dumfries

Fireworks will light up the skies over Dumfries this weekend.

The town announced a fireworks show to begin Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot from Garrison Park, behind the town hall, at 17739 Main Street. According to Mayor Derrick Wood, the show will be seen from nearly anywhere in the 1,500 square-foot town.

The fireworks show was originally scheduled for July 9, 2022, but was postponed due to inclement weather. Colonial Downs, the group building The Rose, a 300-room hotel and gaming resort on top of the Potomac Landfill, will pay for the show, Mayor Derrick Wood said earlier this summer.

The fireworks will be loud, and town leaders urge residents to keep pets inside their homes, keep them occupied during the show, and keep them on leashes to prevent them from running away.

The Dumfries Town Council approved The Rose in September 2021. Planners said the center should be opened by 2023 and will have nearly 2,000 video slot machines, restaurants, a theater, and a 2,500-space parking garage. About 80 acres of primarily unbuildable land surrounding the hotel and gaming resort would create a park.