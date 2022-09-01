Morning Notes

Residents turn up the volume on data center noise complaints — A few months ago, residents of Great Oak, a 30-year-old enclave of about 300 single-family homes in Manassas, started noticing a constant mechanical buzzing whenever they worked in their yards or spent time outdoors. Earlier this week, they held a protest outside the source of that noise – a nearby Amazon Web Services data center campus – to warn fellow residents that the nuisance could soon be a problem heard in neighborhoods across Prince William County. [Prince William Times]

Youngkin’s approval rating climbs to 55% — About eight months into Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s term, his approval rating has increased slightly to 55%, from 53% in May, according to a new poll published Tuesday by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College. Youngkin’s disapproval rating remains at 35%. [Cardinal News]