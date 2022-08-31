Morning Notes

Va. congresswoman seeks answers on next steps following IG report on January snowstorm — A Virginia congresswoman wants to know what steps are being taken to prevent future snow-related traffic backups such as the one that snarled traffic and stranded motorists on Interstate 95 last January. [WTOP-FM]

‘FARTCAR’: The license plates Virginia DMV won’t let you have — Blink and you’ll miss it: a bad pun, a cryptic joke, a reference to a favorite movie or hobby. Virginia vanity license plates blanket the roadways and have tested motorists’ wit and ingenuity since they were first introduced in 1981. [WCVE-FM]

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours — Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [WWBT-TV]

Spotsylvania County middle school teacher is Region 3 Teacher of the Year — On Tuesday, Parker’s fellow educators and administrators at Thornburg Middle School–where she is in her second year as a teacher of English to speakers of other languages–as well as school division leaders and representatives from the VDOE surprised her with the news during an assembly. [Fredericksburg.com]

Meet Dashan Turner, North Stafford High School’s new principal — North Stafford High School, affectionately known as North Nation, started the school year with a new principal after saying goodbye to Daniel Hornick, who led the Wolverines for the past five years. [Insidenova.com]

Woodbridge graduate Da’Shawn Hand makes Tennessee’s final 53-man roster — Tennessee initially signed Hand to its practice squad Jan. 5. Hand became a free agent Jan. 30. Hand only played in the Titan’s regular-season finale, getting on the field for six snaps. [Insidenova.com]