Morning Notes

Northern Virginia officials discuss affordable housing, transportation and education during a regional chamber forum — Housing was among the many topics touched on by top elected officials Thursday at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington. [Insidenova.com]

Surprise: Borrowers May Face Up to $1,100 in State Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans — Residents of New York, Virginia and eleven other states could end up with a surprise tax hit of hundreds of dollars next year on forgiven student loans. [Bloomberg]

Dominion riders bring 15% boost to bills this year — When Shakespeare’s Hamlet said, “There are more things in heaven and earth … than are dreamt of in your philosophy,” he could have been talking about Virginians’ electric bills. That’s because there are two dozen moving pieces that determine the price per kilowatt-hour paid by Dominion Energy’s customers, even though the biggest single chunk of their bills has been frozen at 1992 levels. The 13 adjustments that the State Corporation Commission has approved so far this year add $18.78 to the benchmark monthly residential customer bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours. That is a 15.6% bump over what someone would have paid for the same amount of electricity for their final 2021 monthly bill, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of regulatory filings shows. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]

Northern Virginia leaders move closer to bringing a satellite HBCU campus to the area — The Northern Virginia region is taking steps toward establishing a satellite campus in the area for Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). [Insidenova.com]

Dumfries trailblazer John Wilmer Porter recognized by new historical marker — The late John Wilmer Porter and his family left quite a legacy in Dumfries. The Prince William County Historical Commission recently erected a historical marker in his honor at the site of what was his Porter Brother’s Auto Body Shop. [Prince William Times]