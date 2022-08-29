Occoquan uncovers meeting minutes dating back 90 years

While they always haven’t had a town hall in Occoquan, they’ve held regular town business meetings for years.

Town Mayor Earnie Porta tells us the town staff uncovered meeting minutes dating back about 90 years to the early 1930s. Porta says some meetings were held inside shops and inside people’s homes.

Some minutes show a New Deal project, a key public works program during the Great Depression. The project was a culvert for Ballywhack Creek, which runs into town down a slope from Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge.

The Ballywhack flooded the town during Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, filling basements with water. The storm also damaged the Holly Acres trailer park in Woodbridge, leaving 300 homeless.

Porta notes he’s scanning the old documents for posterity and will make them available to the public, including researchers who want a glimpse of the river town’s past.

Today, the Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, 314 Mill Street.

More in an email from Porta: