Morning Notes

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia — California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. [Virginia Mercury]

Manassas seeks further protection for Liberia House — As Manassas officials aim to add density in and around the Mathis Avenue corridor, the city is working to maintain the green space around one of its historic assets. [Insidenova.com]

Two key Virginia congressional races could impact control of U.S. House — Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result. [The Center Square]