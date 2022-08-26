Morning Notes

Virginia expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility — More Virginians will be able to receive the monkeypox vaccine after the state expanded eligibility as a result of federal changes to how the shots can be administered. [Virginia Mercury]

Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief — Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. [The Center Square]

Former Stafford daycare provider sentenced to 16 years in infant’s death — A Stafford woman who was babysitting a 4-month-old boy when he died in her care in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 16 years in prison. [Fredericksbrug.com]