Morning Notes

Virginia Blue & Yellow Line shutdown just weeks away: Here’s how to navigate the closure — On Tuesday, both Metro and the city of Alexandria warned Metrorail riders to start planning now for what promises to be a difficult seven to eight months. Starting in just a couple weeks, Metrorail riders who travel between Virginia and D.C. on the Blue and Yellow Lines will have to leave extra time to get places, with the first six weeks being the worst time period. [WJLA-TV]

Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. [Insidenova.com]

City, VDOT officials join Spanberger to tout local projects boosted by federal funding — On Tuesday, Fredericksburg-area elected officials and Virginia Department of Transportation representatives met with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger to tour local sites where major road projects are being planned. [Fredericksburg.com]

FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to Virginia or Maryland suburbs, Cardin says — Maryland and Virginia leaders have opposing views when it comes to where the FBI should build its new headquarters. Maryland representatives insist that Greenbelt and Landover make the most sense, while their counterparts across the Potomac River greatly prefer the third option identified by the U.S. General Services Administration, a site in Springfield. [Virginia Mercury]