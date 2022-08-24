VRE goes fare-free in 8 days

Virginia Railway Express (VRE) passengers will ride free during September and between certain stations in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. during October.

This summer, the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board voted to suspend fares. The goal is to make VRE a more attractive and viable option for Metro riders during the closure of Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport (DCA), slated to begin September 10, and those returning to work post-Labor Day, VRE Commissioners said.

Fare-free rides in September will be systemwide. In October, they will be limited to travel between the six VRE stations most impacted by the Blue Line station closures – Backlick Road on the Manassas Line, Franconia-Springfield on the Fredericksburg Line, and Alexandria, Crystal City, L’Enfant, and Union Station on both lines.

Parking is free at most VRE stations, and WMATA is considering free parking at the Franconia-Springfield parking garage for the duration of that station’s closure.

VRE welcomes full-size bicycles on all trains, eliminating the first-mile last-mile problem for many commuters.

VRE is recognized for providing safe, reliable, convenient, and comfortable transportation. The nation’s 13th largest commuter rail service, VRE connects Central and Northern Virginia with the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.vre.org.