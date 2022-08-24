Morning Notes

Prince William schools are making progress on hiring as the new year gets underway — Starting her second year heading up the county’s schools, Superintendent LaTanya McDade proudly told reporters that the school system was finally “getting out of the health care business” after the two pandemic-marred school years. [Insidenova.com]

Police emails to Fairfax schools about counselor’s solicitation charge bounced back — Emails from the Chesterfield County, Virginia, police department aimed at informing Fairfax County Public Schools that a middle school counselor had been arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor were sent to faulty email addresses, police said Monday. [WTOP-FM]

Fredericksburg native has super antibodies against COVID-19 — John Hollis has such a rare ability to fight the virus that’s plagued the planet for 2½ years that he’s been called the medical equivalent of the Holy Grail, an immunological unicorn–“immunicorn” for short–and COVID-19’s worst nightmare. [Fredericksburg.com]