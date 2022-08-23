Morning Notes

Prince William County schools to hire ‘temporary teachers’ to fill classroom vacancies — In an effort to help fill hundreds of vacant teacher positions before the start of the new school year, Prince William County schools aims to hire about 70 new teachers who are not yet licensed but have at least a bachelor’s degree and the equivalent of one year of experience working with children. [Prince William Times / Paywall]

Spanberger flips the script on policing in race against auxiliary deputy — The ad sounded just like a Republican attack straight out of 2020: “She voted against our police and sheriffs,” a narrator says. But the digital ad — released this week — is in fact from Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger, accusing her Republican opponent in the 7th Congressional District race, Prince William County Board Supervisor Yesli Vega, of not funding police by voting against the county budgets. “Yesli Vega won’t keep us safe,” the ad’s ending note says. [Washington Post]

Fredericksburg-area SOL results show growth over last year — Fredericksburg-area students are making progress toward regaining learning lost due to pandemic disruptions, assessments released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education show. [Fredericksbrug.com]

Former Stafford supervisor appointed to state transportation board — The Fredericksburg region has a new representative on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which regulates funding for state transportation work. [Fredericksburg.com]

Amazon plans 900,000-square-foot data center campus in Bristow — Amazon is under contract to purchase the land, which is near the intersection of Nokesville Road and Piper Lane. The collective assessed tax value is about $3.35 million. [Insidenova.com]

Superintendent: Hoping for a new school year without pandemic ‘distractions’ — The new school year began Monday morning in Prince William County with students piling out of school buses anxious to see friends and greeted by waiting teachers, anxious to start teaching them. [Prince William Times]

Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to ‘blow up Roanoke’ — A Gainesville man accused of threatening to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank branch manager was arrested last week on federal charges. [Fauquier Now]

Fauquier teen pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day killings of mother, brother –– A Fauquier County teen pleaded guilty Monday to first and second-degree murder in the 2020 Valentine’s Day killings of his mother and brother. [The Washington Post]

Kline Farm development plans resurface — Stanley Martin Homes LLC, which has been trying for nearly six years to gain approval for the project, filed an updated proposal with Prince William County on Aug. 1. The new application would limit development to 240 townhouses, a further downsizing since the original application. [Insidenova.com]