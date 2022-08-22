Morning Notes

With unexpectedly high state revenues, Youngkin calls for more tax relief — With Virginia taking in roughly $1.9 billion in unanticipated revenues over the past fiscal year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is proposing putting $400 million toward a new state taxpayer relief fund. [Virginia Mercury]

School supplies and backpacks are ready to go to Stafford County Public Schools — Stafford Rotary Club learned of the need for supplies and backpacks for students at all levels. Knowing that basic needs are essential for students and help them engage in lessons, they got to work and collected 65 backpacks along with numerous school supplies for first-grade through 12th-grade students. [Fredericksburg.com]

North Stafford club installs new officers — The small but mighty North Stafford Rotary held an initiation party for the new officers of the club, whose terms began in July and continued through June 2023. [Fredericksburg.com]