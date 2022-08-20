Planes collide at Fauquier County airfield, 4 injured

A Warrenton man was injured today when his plane collided with another aircraft and crashed in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Saturday, August 20, at 9:05 a.m. along the 5100 block of Ritchie Road at a small airfield.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off. The two aircraft collided, which caused one of them to overturn.

The pilot of the aircraft that was landing, a 62-year-old man from Warrenton, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 50-year-old female passenger was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The pilot of the aircraft that was taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 14-year-old female passenger was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The FAA responded to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation. The NTSB was also notified.

No one on the ground was injured.

The airfield is home to the Flying Circus Airshow. According to its Facebook page, an air balloon show occurred today at the airport where the crash occurred.