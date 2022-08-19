Morning Notes

Prince William schools drop most COVID-19 protocols for the new school year (paywall) — Prince William County schools will begin the new year like it’s 2019. The school division will no longer post COVID-19 case numbers on its website; gone too will be mask requirements, social distancing and contact tracing. [Prince William Times]

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park — The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. [Insidenova.com]

Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren’t charging gun crimes — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. [WJLA-TV]

Manassas neighborhood battles noise from data centers (paywall) — Some say it sounds like a low roar combined with tinny, high-pitched whir. Others say it’s like sitting beside a fan that never stops spinning. However they describe it, residents of Great Oak, a subdivision of 291 homes outside Manassas, say they’ve had enough of the annoying and constant buzz emanating from four Amazon Web Service data centers recently constructed between Prince William Parkway and Godwin Drive. [Prince William Times]

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket — K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential. [Insidenova.com]