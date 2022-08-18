Tracy Byrd sings, mullet contest tonight a the Prince William County Fair

Tonight, Thursday, August 18, it will be 90s night at the Prince William County Fair, and country music artist Tracy Byrd, known for songs like “10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo” and “Watermelon Crawl,” will perform live at the grandstand.

Tickets are $35 to $40, are limited, and are on sale on the fair’s website.

Spencer Hatcher, a country music artist from the Shenandoah Valley, will also open the show.

Also, at 5:30 p.m., the fair’s first Mullet Contest will be held in the Show Barn. The contest, sponsored by the Old Town Man Cave in Manassas, will judge who has the best mullet in Prince William County.

Judges from area hair salons will review entrants in three categories — girls and boys under 17 years old, women over 18, and men over 18. The competition’s size, quality, color, style, and overall presentation matter, says Prince William County Fair organizer Chrissy Taylor.

There’s a $25 admission fee to participate. The winner gets a trophy and a $25 gift certificate to the Old Town Man Cave.

Fair tickets are on sale on the fair’s website. Here’s the full schedule of events.