Morning Notes

Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University — g Keith Honore led Potomac for 17 seasons before retiring after this season as the Panthers’ head boys basketball coach. [InsideNova.com]

Stafford officials push to bring broadband access to more homes — The latest effort to provide the service to residents primarily in the eastern and western regions of the county comes with a $10.23 million price tag that county officials hope a 2023 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant will help fund. [Fredericksbrug.com]

Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes — Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. [The Center Square]

Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review — Among Balow’s criticisms of the draft standards was their use of the word “succession” instead of “secession.” She also referenced the removal of the “Father of our Country” title for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” title for James Madison…[Virginia Mercury]