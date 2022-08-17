Morning Notes

More homes sold in Prince William County last month vs. a year ago –– In Prince William County in July 2022, a total of 676 homes were sold across the month of July, this is a noticeable decrease of 32.80% percent in comparison to July of 2021. New listings showed a slight 12.57% decrease with 918 new listings as opposed to 1,050 in July of 2021. [Realtor Association of Prince William]

Virginia Department of Education proposes no longer calling George Washington the “father of our country” on tests — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way for how Virginia students are tested on history in public schools. [WJLA-TV]

Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William’s 2023 elections —

The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. [InsideNova.com]

Prince William could steal Loudoun’s title of Data Center Alley. But land use battles are raging — Prince William County may be on its way to taking the “Data Center Alley” title from neighboring Loudoun County after initiating a plan to allow the development of data centers across 800 acres previously intended for agricultural use. [Virignia Mercury]