Morning Notes

Inspector General: Virginia agencies mishandled I-95 snow incident — A new inspection report found the Commonwealth did not implement lessons learned during the Interstate 95 snow incident that occurred in January 2022. [WRIC-TV]

Prince William public safety career fair — The Prince William County Police Department, including Crossing Guards, the Department of Fire & Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Communications, and the Adult Detention Center, will hold a career fair on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [Press release]

OmniRide’s Fall Service Change will take effect on Monday, August 22 — Some schedules for Express and Local routes will change on that date. Additionally, Saturday service will now change to “Weekend Service” with the addition of Sunday service beginning on August 28. [Press release]

