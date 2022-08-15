Morning Notes

Mill Creek Road Closed in Haymarket Aug. 15-17 — Mill Creek Road (Route 630) between Waterfall Road (Route 601) and Berkeley Drive (Route 2010) will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, to replace culvert pipes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. [Press release]

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases — Attorney General Miyares today announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. [Press release]