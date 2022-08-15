Hailey Heflin is crowned Miss Prince William County Fair 2022 by Dr. Stepahnie Streat, Miss Prince William County Fair 1987, the first black woman to win the title. Olivia Swanger, 16, of Prince William County, is Teen Miss Prince William County Fair. Miss Preteen Taylor Warnke And 1st runner up Sophia Newton Tiny Miss Prince William County Fair winner, Valentina Surla

Haley Heflin, 18, is Miss Prince William County Fair 2022.

She is the first queen of the fair in more than 30 years. Heflin of Fredericksburg won the fair’s beauty pageant on Friday, August 12. Heflin won $1,000 in scholarship funds from DTR Towing, $2,000 in scholarship funding from an anonymous donor, and a flower bouquet from Flower Gallery of Manassas.

Dr. Stepahnie Streat, Miss Prince William County Fair 1987, the first black woman to win the title, presented Heflin with her crown.

The pageant included multiple portions, including an interview and formal and informal wear competitions. The issue of mental health is dear to Heflin.

“I work with three other organizations, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Ravenous, and the Bee Daring Foundation, to help eradicate mental health stigma,” Heflin told Potomac Local News.

Olivia Swanger, 16, of Prince William County, is Teen Miss Prince William County Fair. Addison Cooper, Teen Miss of the Stafford County Fair, placed a crown on Cooper.

Heflin and Swanger will tour the fair for the remainder of the week until Saturday, August 20. Afterward, the two Heflin will compete at the state level during the January Virginia Association of Fairs competition. The competition will be held in Williamsburg.

“I’m so excited,” said Heflin.