Overnight work expected on I-395 Express Lanes

Drivers headed north on the I-395 E-ZPass Express Lanes should expect changes during the overnight hours next week.
Express Lanes operators tell us the lanes will close for repairs from 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 17.
Also, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, crews are expected to reduce the E-ZPass lanes from two to one lane to make repairs. The work should wrap up by Thursday, August 18.
Here’s more information from a press release:
A span of the 95 Express Lanes from near Route 289 in Springfield to the start of the 395 Express Lanes near Edsall Road in Alexandria will fully close for joint repairs from 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 17.
During the same overnight window on August 14-15, August 15-16 and August 17-18, between one to two travel lanes along the same span will also close for repairs. During those periods at least one travel lane on the 95 Express Lanes will remain open for customers.
During the full closure, customers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the regular lanes. Detours will be in effect when the Lanes are open both northbound and southbound, and access ramps to the Lanes throughout the span will remain closed.
When the corridor is open northbound:
• Customers traveling on the 95 Express Lanes will be diverted to the regular lanes just before the exit to Route 644.
• From the regular lanes, the next opportunity to enter the northbound 395 Express Lanes will be after Edsall Road.
When the corridor is open southbound:
• Customers traveling on the 395 Express Lanes will be diverted to the regular lanes just before the exit to Edsall Road.
• From the regular lanes, the next opportunity to enter the southbound 95 Express Lanes will be after Route 289.
Access ramps from southbound I-495 to the northbound or southbound 95/395 Express Lanes will be closed
• Drivers can use one of the access ramps referenced above to get on the Express Lanes from the regular lanes