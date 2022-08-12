Overnight work expected on I-395 Express Lanes

Drivers headed north on the I-395 E-ZPass Express Lanes should expect changes during the overnight hours next week.

Express Lanes operators tell us the lanes will close for repairs from 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 17.

Also, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, crews are expected to reduce the E-ZPass lanes from two to one lane to make repairs. The work should wrap up by Thursday, August 18.

Here’s more information from a press release: