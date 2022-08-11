Morning Notes



Youngkin calls raid on Trump club a ‘stunning move’ by feds —

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the federal raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago a “stunning move by the DOJ and FBI” and implied it could be politically motivated. [Virginia Mercury]

Discover Occoquan coming up — The annual Discover Occoquan week of activities kicks off this Saturday, August 13. This weekend will feature the start of the Scavenger Hunt Passport Event, the naming of our Town Hall Building for the late Mamie Davis and June Randolph, and our 14th annual Duck Splash race, the proceeds of which benefit the Occoquan 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers. [Press release]

Free expungement clinic to be held in Manassas — On August 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. [Press release]

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school — Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. [WTOP-FM]

Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies — A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. [Virginia Mercury]