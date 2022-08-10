Morning Notes

Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks — U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market…Tuesday’s decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell 3.74% after the company warned that its revenue could fall short of its prior guidance, citing “macroeconomic factors and supply chain constraints. [UPI]

OmniRide to host public hearings to discuss proposed changes to routes — The regional transportation provider aims to change routes along the Interstate 66 and 95 corridors, local routes, and routes that serve disabled residents. [Press release]

Spanberger talks supply chain in Stafford — As part of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger supply-chain tour Monday, the 7th District representative stopped by the McLane Company warehouse in Stafford County. [Fredericksburg.com]

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials — Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong. In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive data center project.” [Virginia Mercury]

Stafford education group requests response to convocation that sent 8 to hospital — The Stafford Education Association is requesting that the school division make restitution payments to staff following Friday’s convocation event, during which 80 individuals required medical treatment due to soaring temperatures. [Fredericksburg.com]

Friends of the Occoquan Fall River Clean-Up 2022 — The Friends of the Occoquan team and mascot Sheba invite you to come out and be a River Hero at its annual Fall River clean up. [Press release]