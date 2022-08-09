Morning Notes

Manassas Park cancels football season — Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. Since starting July 28, Manassas Park averaged a turnout of 11 players over the seven days it conducted a practice. [Insidenova.com]

Yesli Vega boosts national profile with CPAC appearance — Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who is running against Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in the competitive 7th District, made a foray into the national conservative spotlight Friday with a brief appearance onstage in Dallas at one of the GOP’s largest annual gatherings, the Conservative Political Action Conference. [The Washington Post]

Three new Prince William County judges sworn in — Three judges have been sworn into the local court system over the past five weeks: Katherine McCollam to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on May 25, Robert Coleman to Circuit Court on July 15 and Abigail Miller to General District Court on July 29. Judge Robert Coleman Coleman becomes the seventh circuit court judge, following efforts by local officials to expand the number of judges because of over-crowded dockets, increasingly complex cases and a growing backlog. Coleman has already made news by granting bail to a suspected killer. [Insidenova.com]

Mandi Spina Named New Deputy Director of Prince William County Department of Development Services — The Prince William County Department of Development Services has selected Mandi Spina as its new Deputy Director. Ms. Spina has nearly 10 years of experience supporting the Department in increasingly senior roles. She previously served as Senior Human Resources and Administration Analyst. [Prince William County Government]

New medical examiner sworn in — Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith swore in three people to positions in the county and Manassas City. Chelsea Kadak is the new medical examiner, Robert Fox to the Manassas Board of Zoning Appeals, and Samuel Snow to the Prince William County Board of Equalization. [Twitter]