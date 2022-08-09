News Fredericksburg library branch reopens after air conditioning failure By Potomac Local News Published August 9, 2022 at 11:00AM The Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch at 1201 Caroline Street. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Central Rappahannock Regional Library #Locals Only #News