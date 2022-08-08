Woodbridge Community Choir planning Christmas show, needs accompanist, singers

The Woodbridge Community Choir is planning its Christmas show and needs singers.

The Christmas concert series is planned for December 3rd & 4th, with the possibility for other performances to be scheduled. The Christmas Glow program features new arrangements of your favorite carols and some new songs.

The choir welcomes singers of all ages and walks of life and does not hold auditions. The choir also seeks a piano accompanist.

Weekly rehearsals occur on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Covenant, 15008 Cloverdale Road in Dale City. The first rehearsal of the 2022 Christmas season is Monday, August 29.

The Woodbridge Community Choir is an all-volunteer SATB choral group, offering free concerts to the community since 1966. The choir includes professional and amateur musicians, both choral and instrumental.

The musical directors, accompanists, and soloists are volunteers and have included some of the area’s leading musicians. In addition to two concert seasons (Christmas and Spring), the choir also holds many social events with members and their families and participates in community service projects.

Contact [email protected] for more information.