Features Photos: Dale City 4th of July Parade By Potomac Local News Published July 5, 2022 at 1:00PM Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey (right) Prince William County Chief Deputy Sheriff Terry Fernley and Sheriff Glendell Hill Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) Yesli Vega (R), 7th District Congressional candidate and Pr. Wm. County Supervisor Previous Image 1/7 Next Image Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Potomac Local News View all posts #News