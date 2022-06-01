Reports: Commanders’ stadium would have $24 billion in economic impact; vote to be delayed



A 33-page report from the Department of Education details how state policy choices and priorities over the last decade have resulted in lower student achievement in reading and mathematics, wider achievement gaps, reduced transparency, and eroding parent confidence in the Commonwealth’s public schools. [Insidenova.com]

COVID-19 is still ‘surging’ in Prince William as county enters ‘medium’ community level

Prince William County entered the “medium” level of community transmission, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, May 19, and remained there this past Thursday, May 26. The metric is based on rates of community transmission as well as the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 1,000 residents. [Prince William Times]

Please become a member, get 100% access to our content, and support Potomac Local News.