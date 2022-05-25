Waters End Brewery awarded $5,000 tourism grant

Water’s End Brewery received a $5,000 grant for its Virginia Brews and Views program.

Water’s End Brewery partnered with the Town of Occoquan and Fredericksburg Main Street Inc. to supply $5,000 in matching funds for the project. Virginia Brews and Views encourages tourism in towns and parks, inviting visitors and residents to tour before stopping for a pint of locally-brewed beer.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

Water’s End Brewery currently has two taprooms in Prince William County and soon will open the doors to their third taproom located at Fredericksburg Square in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg.

Founded in 2016, Water’s End Brewery is known for the Water’s End Beer Club and being active in the community.