News links: Friday, May 20, 2022

Slipping schools: A 33-page report from the Department of Education details how state policy choices and priorities over the last decade have resulted in lower student achievement in reading and mathematics, wider achievement gaps, reduced transparency, and eroding parent confidence in the Commonwealth’s public schools. [Press release]

Route 28 bypass: Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening. [Insidenova.com]

New E-ZPass Express lanes proposed on Beltway: The Virginia Department of Transportation is now turning its attention to the southern end of the Capital Beltway. [FFXnow.com]

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