Sentara awards $375,000 to area non-profits focused on improving health

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center awarded grants of more than $375,000 to programs, foundations, and groups within the community.

In all, 10 organizations focusing on the health and wellness of area residents were honored.

The grants are part of the Sentara Cares program, aimed advancing health equity and ensuring all members of the communities we serve have access to the resources they need to live their healthiest lives.

Here’s a list of the grant recipients:

ACTS – Action in the Community Through Service: 65,000*

Boys & Girls Club of Prince William – Hylton Club: $55,000*

Capital Area Food Bank – Lorton, VA: $15,000*

CASA – Immigrant Access to Health & Social Services: $75,000

GMU Foundation – Exercise is Medicine Program: $20,000

Prince William Area Agency on Aging: $35,000*

Prince William Public Library Foundation: $10,000

SPARK – The Education Foundation for PWC Schools: $15,000*

Street Light Community Outreach: $15,000*

Youth for Tomorrow New Life Center, Inc.: $71,000

While Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center provided $5,391,871 in uncompensated care & $1,924,113 in community benefit/giving in 2021, these donations are unique as team members were able to weigh in on where some funds would be spent.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to implement a Sentara employee-led fund which allows team members to voice how funds are distributed among charitable organizations to further meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Kathie Johnson, President, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.