Suicide prompts law enforcement presence in south Stafford

Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide at Malvern Lake Circle.

Emergency crews were called to the Stafford Lakes neighborhood near Fredericksburg at about 9 a.m. A significant police presence surrounded the area.

According to authorities, the victim died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the CDC, suicide is among the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. in 2020 among those between 10 and 64-years-old. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among children and adolescents aged 10-14 and adults aged 25-34 years.

Between 1999 and 2020, nearly 840,000 lives were lost to suicide in the U.S.