MusicWorks to feature nationally-recognized musical acts and local favorites

The Workhouse Arts Center will expand its live music offerings this spring.

The Workhouse Arts Foundation announced MusicWorks, an extended concert event featuring nationally recognized musical acts and local favorites. MusicWorks, featuring Cory Wong, Sierra Hull, and Oh He Dead, is set to take place on June 3, 2022.

Between sets, MusicWorks attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Workhouse campus, including its many galleries, art installations, and common spaces. The Workhouse also plans to offer food and drink during the show.

“We are so excited to be presenting MusicWorks to our Fairfax County, Prince William County, and greater DMV music patrons in a unique and iconic setting. MusicWorks sets the stage for many future large-scale musical events featuring nationally known artists on and around our 55 acres campus,” said Workhouse Arts Foundation President and CEO Leon Scioscia. “And what’s really cool about this event is that our music patrons can visit with our 65+ resident visual artists in their distinctive campus studios and see some really beautiful art being made.”

Starting Friday, April 8, The Workhouse Arts Center will charge $50 for general admission tickets and$90 for VIP passes through May 5. After that, General Admission and VIP passes will be available for $65 and $105, respectively. For more pricing information, visit the center’s website.

The Workhouse Arts Center sits at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton.