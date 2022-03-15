News Stafford outlines $329 million need for new school buildings By Potomac Local News Published March 15, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:27AM A reporter interviews Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools