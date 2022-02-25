A mass vaccination clinic serving the Fredericksburg region will close.

A Community Vaccination Center in Central Park will close on March 5, the Rappahannock Area Health District reports. The days and hours the center will be open during its final week will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Central Park center has administered more than 36,000 free coronavirus vaccines since it opened in early October 2021. As more people have become vaccinated and the vaccines have become widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies, demand has decreased, states the health district.

Now, the Virginia Department of Health will shift the focus to its mobile program to provide free vaccines to people in areas where access is more challenging.

The Rappahannock Area Health District will continue to provide free coronavirus vaccines in local health department locations. Appointments are not required but are encouraged.

Vaccines will be administered

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Spotsylvania County Health Dept., 9104 Courthouse Road, Holbart Building, Spotsylvania 22553, (540) 507-7400

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

City of Fredericksburg Health Dept., 608 Jackson St., Fredericksburg 22401, (540) 899-4142

King George County Health Dept., Village Center

8097 Kings Highway, King George 22485 (540) 775-3111

Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Stafford County Health Dept., Courthouse Complex

1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford 22554, (540) 659-3101

Caroline County Health Dept., 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford 22427

804-633-5465

Nearly 72 percent of adults in the Rappahannock Area Health District have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 65 percent fully vaccinated.

Nearly 72 percent of all Virginians have been fully vaccinated. About 15.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the Commonwealth since vaccines became available.

According to the Health District office, Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to the coronavirus. VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the vaccine.