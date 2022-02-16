Delivery driver carjacked, police recover car in Dale City

A food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Dale City.

On February 14 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 14300 block of Westway Ln. in Dale City to investigate a carjacking.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, reported to police that he was making a food delivery when he saw a black SUV with tinted windows parked behind his vehicle. As the victim got into his vehicle, an unknown man got out of the SUV and quickly approached the victim, brandishing a firearm.

The suspect grabbed the driver’s door before it was closed and demanded the victim exit the vehicle during the encounter. The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled followed by the SUV being driven by a second individual.

The victim ran to a nearby business, where police were contacted. Later that evening, property from the vehicle was recovered in the 3600 block of Forestdale Avenue. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

The carjacker is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a grey fitted cap, a blue medical-style mask, and close-fitted clothes.

The suspect’s car is a 2019 Buick Encore, red, with Virginia license plate: ADAUM.