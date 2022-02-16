Mask remain in Prince William schools: PWCS will be reviewing and revising our mitigation strategies as necessary to be consistent with the final version of the new legislation. [Press release]

Sustainability officer: Prince William County has hired Giulia Manno as the new Environmental and Energy Sustainability Officer in the Office of Executive Management. [Press release]

Mayoral candidate: Ebony Lofton, 47, announced her candidacy last week. Mayor Derrick Wood is in his first term. It is unclear if he plans to seek re-election in November. [Insidenova.com]

CRT ban: In a largely party-line vote, Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday that would ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive” by many Republican leaders. [Virignia Mercury]