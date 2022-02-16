4 displaced after Dale City house fire

After a blaze forced them out, four people, including a child, are displaced from their home tonight.

On Tuesday, February 16, fire and rescue crews went to the 13000 block of Omni Court, near Saunders Middle School, for a house fire. When they arrived, crews saw flames.

The home’s occupants had discovered a rapidly spreading fire on an enclosed deck and attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The home sustained extensive damage, displacing three adults and one child.

The Red Cross was on the scene to offer assistance. Two adults were evaluated for minor injuries on the scene but did not require transport to a medical facility. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.