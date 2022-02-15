Community Notes

Burn law effective today: On Tuesday, February 15, the Commonwealth’s 4 p.m. burn law goes into effect. The law remains in effect until Saturday, April 30. [Press release]

Bag giveaway: Anthem HealthKeepers Plus Virginia, Virginia’s largest Medicaid provider, saw the need for support and offered it by giving out bags to the SPARK Foundation at Prince William County Public Schools on Friday, February 4, 2022. [Press release]