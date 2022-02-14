Community Notes

Storm debris: VDOT crews will continue to remove downed trees and other debris from area roads following the January 3 snow storm. [Press release]

Voter ID: The Virginia House of Delegates passed a voter identification bill and several other bills that would change voting rules in the commonwealth, which will now head to the Senate for consideration. [The Center Square]

Potomac Mills evacuated: A suspicious device that prompted police to evacuate part of Potomac Mills mall Saturday night has been determined not to pose threat to the public, according to Prince William County police. [Prince William Times]