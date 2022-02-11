Community Notes

Quarantine changes: The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday adopted new COVID-19 mitigation procedures that include reducing isolation and quarantine time and limiting contact tracing. [Fredericksburg.com]

Va. Health Dept. expands mobile testing: The Rappahannock Area Health Department (RAHD) is increasing access to free COVID-19 testing with the recent addition of the CTC+ initiative, a vendor operated van with testing staff that will travel throughout the region to support expanded testing in communities that have low access to testing. [Press release]

Trophy hunting bill fails: House Bill 1247 in Virginia that would outlaw “killing contests” didn’t make it out of the House’s National Resources subcommittee with a tie vote, 3 to 3. [WJLA-TV]