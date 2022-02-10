Community Notes

Chocolate festival: Occoquan’s events lineup for calendar year 2022 kicks off this weekend with the annual ChocolateFest (previously known as the Chocolate Walk). [Press release]

Senate moves to allow masks: Virginia’s ongoing debate about masks in public schools – and who should decide whether students and staff wear them – took a surprising turn Tuesday when the Democratic-controlled state Senate approved a measure giving parents the power to decide whether their children don masks on school property. [Prince William Times]

Storm clean up continues: The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues a massive debris cleanup operation to remove trees and other debris from the state right-of-way across the Fredericksburg area and Northern Neck after the Jan. 3 winter storm. [Press release]

Teachers praises pay-raise budget: Prince William Schools Chairman praises mask choice bill passed by Virginia SenatePrince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget continued to receive applause from School Board members, teachers and other members of the public at a division forum Monday night. [Insidenova.com]