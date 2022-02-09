Community Notes

Neighborhood watch meeting: The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department hosts a presentation the Neighborhood Watch program on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. [Press release]

New interchange: Developers are hoping to soon receive approval for the proposed Quartz District, a large mixed-use project in Woodbridge that will include a major road upgrade as well as Prince William County’s first Whole Foods Market. [Insidenova.com]

800 acres: Data center development company QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is “seeking to acquire” 800 acres of land within the proposed “PW Digital Gateway,” according to a QTS spokesman and Prince William County officials. [Prince William Times]

Route 28 call: The Prince William County Department of Transportation (PWC DOT) invites you to attend a virtual information session on the Route 28 Bypass Project. [Press release]

Bridal expo: Planning for a Wedding is made easy at the Fredericksburg Expo Center at The Big Day Bridal Expo on February 20. [Press release]