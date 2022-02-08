Community Notes

Teachers want end to vaccine mandates: At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, a number of school employees came to speak about the requirements for all unvaccinated division staffers to be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing, which they called coercive. [Insidenova.com]

NOVEC CEO retires: The Board of Directors of Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) announced today that Stan C. Feuerberg will retire as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2022. [Press release]

Look both ways: Crossing Guard Appreciation Day offers Prince William County residents a way to let the highly dedicated school crossing guards – who are in the street protecting our children every school day – know that they are appreciated, and that their work to make our County a safe place to live, work and play is appreciated. [Press release]

Bus fire mystery: Fairfax County fire investigators are trying to determine how four charter buses caught fire Friday evening at a lot in Lorton. [FFXNow]