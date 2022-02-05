News VDOT considers raising bridge sooner after excavator strike snarls traffic By Potomac Local News Published February 5, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:41AM An excavation struck a bridge at Route 17 and Interstate 95 in Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News