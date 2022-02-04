Community Notes

Teacher pay raises proposed: Superintendent LaTanya McDade is proposing a $1.4 billion operating budget for Prince William County Public Schools that would give teachers and staff a 4.2% cost-of-living adjustment as well as a step increase. [Insidenova.com]

Schools budget hearing: The Prince William County School Board will hold a Public Meeting on the Superintendent’s Proposed FY 2023 Budget on Monday, February 7, 2022. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., at the Kelly Leadership Center, located at 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas, Virginia and will be open to the public. Citizens must wear face coverings. [Press release]

Historical marker: Fredericksburg on February 10 will unveil a historical panel commemorating the Walker-Grant High School demonstration that occurred in June 1950. [Press release]