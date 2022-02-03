Community Notes

Stafford’s pleas for help ignored: According to internal emails, a Stafford County administrator begged for the National Guard’s help but the request was ignored. [WRIC-TV]

Swap your SmarTrip card: Metro is upgrading their faregates systemwide and OmniRide will be upgrading fareboxes on the Express buses in the fall. [Press release]

On the reservation: Virginia State Parks announced the launch of a new online reservation site for campgrounds, cabins, yurts and picnic shelters aimed at improving the visitor experience with better maps, faster reservations and an improved loyalty program for our customers. [Press release]

New space: In December of 2021, House of Mercy Food Pantry and Thrift Store was graciously donated three construction projects by HomeAid, in conjunction with Merritt Construction Services. [Press release]