Girl, 13, repeatedly sexually assaulted in Dale City home

A 13-year-old girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted in a Dale City home last year, police said.

On December 29, 2021, detectives with the Prince William police Special Victims Bureau began investigating sexual assaults between July 1 and August 31, 2021.

The investigation revealed that the accused sexually assaulted the victim, a 13-year-old female juvenile, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe while the two resided in the same home.

The victim told a family member who called the police. On January 27, 2022, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody by members of the Alexandria Police Department on January 31, 2022.

Josue Adalberto Rivas Roque, 23, of 3507 Robert E. Lee Place in Alexandria Charged with two counts of carnal knowledge. The suspect is behind bars awaiting a court date.