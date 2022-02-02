Community Notes

Congresswoman weighs in: U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton has penned a letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors outlining her concerns about the potential “negative impact” of allowing 2,100 acres near Manassas National Battlefield Park to be replanned for data centers. [Prince William Times]
Universities drop vax mandates: At least four universities — Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and George Mason — announced Monday they had ended their student vaccine requirements, in light of an opinion released Friday by Attorney General Jason Miyares saying they weren’t legally entitled to. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]
Gov wants an end to vax mandates for healthcare employees: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is requesting an exemption to a federal rule requiring many health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. [Virignia Mercury]
Street expansion: The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin construction next week to improve the Lafayette Boulevard and Harrison Road intersection in Spotsylvania County. [Press release]
Rappahannock libraries launch new website for deaf: Central Rappahannock Regional Library has partnered with the Library of Virginia to launch the Virginia Deaf Culture Digital Library, or VA DCDL (deaflibva.org). This resource is the result of a two-year collaboration between CRRL Access Services Librarian Babak Zarin and the Library of Virginia. [Press release]