Community Notes

Road winding: A combined safety and paving project in Stafford County will begin this week to slightly widen shoulders and deliver a smoother travel surface on several secondary roads. [Press release]

Respect the battery: February 18 is Battery Day. A day to pay homage to an everyday item that humans often take for granted. [Press release]

Racial report: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon review and discuss the report from its Racial and Social Justice Commission. [Insidenova.com]

Ideal land? Dominion Energy’s plan to build a landfill to bury coal ash at its Possum Point Power Station on Quantico Creek is already running into opposition, although one local official says the plan could lead to one of the most valuable redevelopment opportunities in the region. [Insidenova.com]